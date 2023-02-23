



Santa Pola’s local government has unanimously voted in favour of a motion tabled by the Partido Popular (PP), to reduce the number of fatal road traffic collisions in the municipality, by clamping down on drivers who have consumed drugs.

Ana Blasco, Councillor for Citizen Security, points out that “this demand must be considered outside of any political discussion. We have to advance in the improvement of road safety based on consensus and from the conviction that it is possible to avoid so many tragic accidents that cause human losses and serious physical and mental injuries.”

The motion proposed to modify the current legislation to allow random alcohol and drug controls to be carried out before the working day on professional drivers, establishing that the positive result in them can be sanctioned with dismissal, as well as to increase the penalties when it is proven that the driver has consumed alcohol and/or drugs resulting in a fatal incident. They also propose to carry out awareness campaigns against consumption at the wheel with a preventive nature and compulsory assistance, framed in driver education courses planned over time.

It should be noted that in August 2022, Sergio Rodríguez Meseguer, who was a PP Councillor in Elche, died in a tragic traffic incident at the age of 33. The incident was caused by the driver of a truck who had consumed cocaine, as proven in the relevant subsequent tests, who completely invaded the opposite lane, colliding head-on with Sergio’s vehicle.