



To ensure their next pantomime production of Snow White & The Seven Christmas Elves at The Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio on November 30, December 1 & 2 is a complete success, the following very important cast members are needed to join our Group behind the scenes –

Stage Manager and several backstage crew members to prepare props and scenery prior to and throughout the production. Also to assist the on stage cast wherever necessary to ensure the smooth transition throughout each scene change during the productions. Rehearsals will commence in May and assistance will be needed to help with props for the cast during these times. No experience is required just the ability to join in, help with anything that is needed and to HAVE FUN!!

Costume Manager is also required to source outfits and work with the Director to ensure all the cast have the correct costumes and accessories for each part. Sewing would be advantageous, although we have a member who can help with minor alterations. This is a very interesting and fun role for anyone who enjoys clothes and is very important to the smooth running of the production.

If you are looking for something different, want to meet new people who enjoy lots of social activities throughout the year then come and be a member of our very happy Group. We also donate lots of money to local charities from our pantomime productions helping local needy people.

If you are interested, or would like more information please email rojalespanto@yahoo.com and we can arrange an informal chat, or why not come and join us as a guest at one of our socials…. you’ll be glad you did…. Oh yes you will.