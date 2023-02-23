



By Steve Robinson

CD Montesinos dropped points against CF Alguena in a 1-1 draw at the Municipal Stadium in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

A stubborn, battling performance from the visitors – a disappointing, limp effort from Monte, to share the spoils against an Alguena side who many predicted, pre-game, to be something of a ‘pushover’.

A somewhat disjointed and lethargic looking Reds side rarely penetrated the massed ranks of defenders, in a half that saw precious few clear attempts on goal.

Alguena soaked up little pressure Monte could muster, with Pato alone up front, with little support, with Monte sluggish in their passing.

Monte made a trio of changes in the second half, with Arturo, Paco, and Victor coming on.

Crowd favourite Paco cut inside on the right and skidded a goal-bound effort, well saved by the keeper.

Monte upped the stakes with desperate defending and outstanding goalkeeping by Alguena to keep a rejuvenated Reds at bay.

Breakthrough

The breakthrough came on 75 minutes, Fernando Torrent curling a pinpoint cross to Pato in the box, who acrobatically side-footed home, to lead 1-0.

Ten minutes later, with the away goal under almost constant bombardment by Monte, a rare breakaway by Alguena resulted in a corner.

An Alguena forward looped a hopeful ball, catching Ivan in the Red’s goal completely wrong-footed, with the ball nestling into the corner to level.

Ambulance

A thunderous shot from outside the box caught an unfortunate Alguena defender square in the face, with the player laying prone on the ground, motionless, surrounded by concerned teammates, and Monte players.

The game was halted for 25 minutes, awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. The player was safely taken away with the match resuming for the final few minutes. FT: 1-1.

*Best wishes go to the injured Alguena player and CD Montesinos wish a safe and speedy recovery.

Man of the Match: Gocu selected by sponsors, Tres Amigos, Bryan, Graham and Derek.

On Saturday 25th February, C.D. Montesinos travel to CD Cox, KO 4.30pm. Travelling supporters to meet at Bar Rives, Los Montesinos at 3.30pm.