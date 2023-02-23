



A 49-year-old man has been arrested by Elche Local Police for allegedly throwing a chair at the head of another man in a cafeteria after an argument between the two.

The victim received a gash to the head, which required stitches.

Police were called to a fight between two people in a bar, located on calle José Romero López.

In statements to the police officers, the manager of the premises recounted that the discussion had started on the terrace and, later, one of the men threw a chair at the head of the other involved, causing a bleeding gash on his head.

After that, the alleged attacker left the place and was followed by the victim. Once the search for those involved in the area began, the agents received a new call requiring the police presence.

Subsequently, both people were found on Avenida de la Libertad and the injured party expressed his desire to file a complaint. The 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to police stations, while the victim was treated at a hospital.

Picture is for illustration only and is not the actual chair involved in the incident (the pictured chair is actually screwed to the floor anyway).