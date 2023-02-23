



For anyone who is considering taking part in a marathon, you’ll be surprised at just how many events there are in the UK and we’ve put together a list of popular marathon events to help you choose your next challenge. Before you set off, it’s a good idea to invest in a decent pair of running shoes, and with an inov-8 discount code for UK, it’s possible to find fantastic deals and save on your purchases.

London Marathon – since it’s held in the capital, it’s probably the one of the most famous runs and usually takes place in April. The history of the London Marathon dates back to 1981 and everyone from professionals to first time runners can take part. Brighton Marathon – this event, also held in April gives you the chance to race along the beautiful Brighton coast in East Sussex and take in some sea air while you run. The Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon – this marathan was established over 35 years ago and is a popular choice with over 17,000 runners taking part in recent years. It is usually held over the May bank holiday weekend. The Greater Manchester Marathon – the city of Manchester is known for hosting what is said to be the “flattest” marathon of all and has been an annual event since it started in 2012. The route takes you past popular landmarks such as the Old Trafford Football Grounds. The Edinburgh Marathon – since it was established in 2003 it had become one of the most popular marathon events in the UK and attracts participants from all over the world. They usually hold a range of events including a 10k run, a 5k run, and children’s races. Gower Coast Marathon – if you fancy taking in some scenic coastal views during your race, head over to South Wales for the Gower Coastal run and take in the scenery. This event usually takes place in November. Cambridge Boundary Run Marathon – this run is orgainsed by the Cambridge University’s Cross Country Running Club who were inspired to recreate a similar event that took place back in 1949 with just 15 runners. It has now become an annual event that takes place in the city of Cambridge. Sussex Coastal Marathon – another popular coastal run occurs every year at Birling Gap, Sussex and is one of the Endurancelife Coastal series of races. The route takes you through the South Downs National Park and close to charming coastal towns such as Seaford and Eastbourne. The Southampton Marathon – for a full day of exciting events, this Southampton event won’t disappoint. You can choose from a 10k, 5k, or take part in the fun run and visit iconic landmarks during your run such as St Mary’s Stadium. Shakespeare Marathon – located in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon, it’s possible to enter this event and take in the historic town sights and surrounding countryside. This event directly sponsors certain charities such as The Shakespeare Hospice.

Once you’ve decided which event you would like to participate in, make sure you pick the charity that you want to raise money for before you start training. You may already have an idea of a charity that is close to your heart, but if you need some ideas and inspiration about various charities in the UK, the Charity Commission for England & Wales has got all the information you need.