



Spending time in Nantwich? Check out this list of four local Premier League grounds that you simply have to visit.

The English Premier League is the most popular sports league in the world. Millions of people from all corners of the globe tune in eagerly every week to watch their favourite teams battle it out to claim the coveted Premier League title.

For any football fan, visiting some of these iconic grounds can be an incredible experience. Whether you are buying Chelsea tickets to watch them play live, or taking a tour of the historic Molineux stadium, there are plenty of opportunities to involve yourself with the UK’s football culture. If you’re in Nantwich, we’ve put together a list of four local Premier League grounds for you to visit. Check it out below.

Anfield

Renowned as one of the world’s best football stadiums, Anfield is home to Liverpool FC and is one of the most highly attended grounds in the UK. The stadium has a maximum capacity of 53,394 and has a range of state-of-the-art facilities and historical landmarks.

Take a trip to visit Anfield, and you’ll get the chance to see the famed Kop Stand. This is where the most passionate and noisy Liverpool gather during games, using their voices to urge the team on. The stand has an interesting history. It was named after a South African hill called the Spoin Kop, where many Liverpudlians died during the Boer War.

Goodison Park

The city of Liverpool’s other major Premier League stadium is Goodison Park, home to Liverpool’s arch-rivals, Everton. While Anfield is decked out in red, Goodison Park is decorated in blue to represent the colours of the club.

The stadium has a capacity of 39,414, significantly less than that of Anfield. However, that’s not to say Everton fans don’t share the same passion for their club. Evertonians are committed to their team, and the rivalry with Liverpool is deep-seated and often ferocious.

Old Trafford

Perhaps the most famous football stadium in the world, Old Trafford, is the home of Manchester United. Old Trafford has a capacity of 74,310, making it the second largest stadium in the UK, after Wembley Stadium, and the eleventh largest in Europe.

The stadium first opened in 1910, making it one of the oldest in the country. It has undergone several renovations, most recently in 2006, that have turned into a fantastic modern sports facility. Visitors can check out the museum at Old Trafford, which is spread across three floors and documents the entire illustrious history of the club.

Etihad Stadium

Manchester United’s nemesis Manchester City can be found at the Etihad Stadium. Much like Goodison Park, the Etihad stadium is decked out in blue, while it has a greater capacity of 53,400. As well as football, the Etihad Stadium plays host to rugby, boxing, and live music events. The venue is relatively new as far as football stadiums go, first opening in 2002 to host that year’s Commonwealth Games.

Conclusion

Football fans are spoiled for choice when visiting the UK. Use this guide to choose some local Premier League grounds to check out.