



The women’s cycle race, La Vuelta Femina, taking place for the first time in May of this year, will start from Torrevieja.

The news was announced at a meeting in the Gala Dining Room of the Higher Sports Council with the presence of José Manuel Franco, president of the Higher Sports Council, Bárbara Fuertes, deputy general director of Women and Sports of the CSD, Eduardo Dolón, mayor from Torrevieja, Diana Box, Torrevieja’s sports councillor, Raúl Uría, head of sponsorships for Carrefour, and Javier Guillén, general director of Unipublic. The event was also attended by Dori Ruano, track cycling world champion and Spanish road and time trial champion, who will act as the race’s ambassador.

“It is a source of enormous pride that Spain signifies, hand in hand with sport, as a leading country in the development and promotion of women. And it is that the fact of hosting one of the three great cycling rounds, with an event that this year gains its own space within the international calendar, reinforces the importance that the sport practiced by women already has in our country”, commented José Manuel Frank.

“In this sense, I must highlight the commitment of public institutions, Unipublic and Carrefour, which this year has joined the Universo Mujer program to support La Vuelta Femenina. The Higher Sports Council is especially proud to add support of this type. The public policies that this Government of Spain is promoting in favour of equality have a greater impact when they are accompanied by the support and initiative of the private sector. Their collaboration allows us to move faster in building a better future for the women and girls of our country”, he completed.

“At the Torrevieja Council we are very happy to once again have this synergy that is so satisfactory for us: La Vuelta and Torrevieja. We are about to celebrate 4 years since the historic start of La Vuelta from the Salinas de Torrevieja” commented Eduardo Dolón. “What has motivated us the most to be once again united to the event is the promotion of women’s sports. We have had level events such as the Handball World Cup and we wanted to be present at this first edition of La Vuelta Femenina. We will have a background image of Las Salinas, but we are going to give a lot of presence to the sports city, which is one of the most important in the south” he explained.

The race will be held from May 1 to 7, 2023 under a seven-stage route. The complete route of the test will be revealed next Tuesday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m. in a gala that will take place at the Torrevieja International Music Conservatory Auditorium and will be broadcast live on Teledeporte and on social networks.