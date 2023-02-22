



With busy lives and mounting responsibilities at home and work, many of us feel like self-care is the last thing on the agenda. With time, our bodies start to feel neglected, which causes anxiety, sleep problems, headaches, muscle tension, and many other unpleasant symptoms. Changing your lifestyle is a tough challenge, so it’s better to introduce small but important habits, such as treating yourself with a daily dose of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

Tasty CBD gummies are a great idea for amping up your self-care habits because they can significantly impact your energy levels, emotional well-being, and physical health. Here’s why we should consider trying CBD gummies to make us healthier.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies contain cannabidiol – a hemp-derived substance with immense medical potential. CBD does not produce the ‘high’ associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main component of the cannabis plant. Its non-psychotropic properties make it a perfect addition to various wellness products that can be consumed daily, such as CBD gummies.

Full-spectrum CBD may contain THC traces (usually below 0,3%), which do not appear on the drug test. However, if you want to avoid THC altogether, opt for CBD gummies containing broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolates. Reputable brands specify what type of CBD they use on the product label.

In addition to CBD, gummies usually contain the following ingredients:

Gelatin or fruit pectin;

Sugar or sweeteners;

Fruit juice;

Vitamins;

Plant extracts.

CBD gummies allow you to enjoy all the benefits of CBD more deliciously. Here’s why they are considered the most convenient and tasty way of consuming CBD:

They come in various flavors and strengths;

They allow regulating the dose;

They don’t affect the lungs (compared to CBD vaping);

They can be consumed on the go.

Intrigued? Check our collection of CBD gummies at https://askgrowers.com/cbd/edibles/gummies page and see for yourself what the CBD market has to offer.

How Do CBD Gummies Work?

CBD gummies look like regular sugar treats, but they interact with the body on a much deeper level. CBD affects the human endocannabinoid system, which regulates a range of essential processes and functions:

Mood;

Sleep;

Appetite;

Metabolism;

Pain response;

Memory;

Immune system.

This system works even when there’s no CBD in your body, but CBD stimulates endocannabinoid receptors, making it function even more effectively. More research is needed to understand the pathway of this interaction in more detail, but even with limited evidence, it is clear that CBD has a real impact on the body.

Effects of CBD Gummies

The benefits of CBD gummies are countless, which makes them a desirable supplement for health-conscious weed lovers. Here’s what you can expect from consuming these delicious treats.

Pain Management

Feeling a little tense from sitting at a desk all day? Have aches and pains after a tough workout? CBD works perfectly on tired bodies, relaxing the muscles and relieving pain. CBD is also a great aid if you struggle with chronic pain (e.g., caused by arthritis) because it changes your pain perception. So, if you need to take a break from pain, treat yourself to one or two of these gummies.

Anxiety and Stress

CBD gummies are a boon for everyone experiencing anxiety and stress. CBD stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which makes your heart beat slower and controls your breath. In other words, it can be as effective as slow breathing or meditation when it comes to relieving psychological stress.

If you want to stay grounded even among the craziness of the busy day, eating a couple of CBD gummies may help you greatly. They will enable you to go about your day-to-day tasks feeling more at peace with yourself and your environment.

Insomnia

Since sleep problems are often caused by chronic stress and emotional tension, CBD can positively affect sleep by removing physiological barriers to a good night’s rest. This hemp-derived component helps relieve daily troubles and prepare for blissful, rejuvenating sleep.

CBD works gently, but you can see your sleep patterns improve week after week. Some CBD gummies include melatonin for additional sleep support, so you won’t need prescription drugs to fall asleep.

Seizures

Did you know that an FDA-approved drug called Epidiolex, which is designed to treat seizures in patients with epilepsy, has CBD as its key component? Research has found that CBD reduces neuron excitability involved in seizures, so it can help decrease seizure occurrence and severity in people who have epilepsy.

Side Effects and Contraindications

CBD is a safe and non-habit-forming compound with minimum contraindications. CBD gummies are not recommended in the following cases:

Pregnancy or breastfeeding;

Allergy to cannabidiol or sesame oil;

Age 18 and younger.

Caution is necessary for patients with a history of depression and abuse and those taking prescribed medications. Always consult your doctor before incorporating CBD into your diet to avoid unwanted drug interactions.

When it comes to side effects of CBD gummies for humans, some people may experience the following:

Dry mouth;

Diarrhea;

Appetite loss;

Fatigue;

Drowsiness.

These symptoms are rare and usually disappear if you decrease the daily CBD dose.

How to Consume CBD Gummies

The positive effects of CBD gummies are visible when you eat them right. If you are newer to CBD products, take baby steps to ensure you don’t overwhelm your body with large doses of CBD immediately. Start by eating one gummy a day and see how your body reacts. If you want a more pronounced effect, increase the intake slowly.

To really reap the benefits of CBD gummies, you need to read the labels attentively. For example, CBD gummies marketed as energizing and mood-boosting are better to take in the morning or during the day. You can replace your afternoon coffee with one or two chewy treats to combat sluggishness. However, CBD gummies designed to fight insomnia are better consumed in the evening, one or two hours before bed. So, make sure you choose the timing right!

Conclusion

With so many wonderful effects on the body, CBD gummies are definitely worth the hype. They can improve your quality of life and help fight stress, anxiety, pain, and insomnia. With due caution, you can find the dosage that works for you and improve your well-being with minimum effort.

This article was written by Tia Moskalenko, one of the top AskGrowers writers specializing in cannabis medical properties and the ins and outs of cannabis cultivation. Tia is committed to using only evidence-based research and seeks to eliminate the stigma associated with cannabis consumption. In addition, Tia is interested in uncovering new cannabis products on the market and sharing her findings with readers.