



The Councillor for the Environment in Elche, Esther Díez, together with the curator director of the Clot de Galvany Municipal Natural Park, Juan Carlos Aranda, attended the release of 20 new specimens of the Pardilla Teal in the Clot from Galvany, the natural park located at the foot of Gran Alacant.

In the last three years, more than 136 birds of the Pardilla Teal species, classified as endangered, have been introduced, with this latest 20 adding to the family.

“Most of the species are found in the areas of the Elche municipalities both in the Clot de Galvany and the El Hondo Natural Park; apart from the release of new specimens, we will continue contributing to the conservation of different habitats, which have registered the best figures for Pardilla Teal in recent years”, the councillor pointed out.