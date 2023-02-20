



Removing unwanted body hair using laser treatments at a professional med spa is a great idea; you’ll no longer have to worry about how to remove the hair every time you want to go out, and you can have a lot more confidence in yourself when there is one less thing to think about.

However, did you know that winter is actually the best time to have this laser treatment done? That might sound strange since people are often completely covered up during the winter, so body hair isn’t such an issue. What often makes more sense to people is to have this treatment – and other hair removal treatments – in the summer, but there are actually a number of reasons why winter laser removal is better. Read on to find out what they are.

Less Chance Of Sunburn

In order for laser hair removal treatments to work well, you need to put a few measures in place first. This is why it’s so important to get the work done at a professional med spa such as dermani MEDSPA because you’ll be given this information before you attend your appointment.

Something that you’ll definitely need to be aware of and be careful about is sunburn. Laser hair removal can’t be performed on sunburned skin. In fact, even tanned skin can make it harder to get a good result with hair removal laser treatments. Therefore, when you are less likely to be tanned or burned in the winter, it’s an ideal opportunity to book an appointment for hair removal.

More Skin Protection

One of the side effects of laser hair removal treatments is that the skin can become a lot more sensitive to the sun. This is only temporary, but it can still be uncomfortable during the summer when you have to stay covered up for protection.

Since you’ll be wearing long sleeves and pants during the winter anyway, this time of year is perfect for laser treatments. You are far less likely to be exposed to the sun, and even if you are, the heat won’t be as strong, so you’ll be a lot less uncomfortable.

Time To Heal

You mustn’t forget that you’ll need to give your skin some time to heal after your treatment for hair removal. The outer layer of skin cells will potentially peel away, so the last thing you’ll want is to get your last treatment just before you intend to go on vacation or start wearing summer clothes.

By having the treatment done professionally during the winter, you can give your skin the time it needs to heal, ensuring that by the time summer does come, you’re ready to go out and be as confident as possible without any unwanted body hair to make you feel uncomfortable.

More Than One Session

In most cases, laser hair removal treatments take more than one session to complete. If you book your treatment for the summer or just before summer starts, you might find you’ve mistimed things, and you don’t get to complete the course of treatment until summer is over.

Book your treatment in the winter, and you’ll be ready for summer when it comes.