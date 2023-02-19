



Wales were frustrated by Pinatar Cup favourites Iceland as they were held to a goalless draw in Spain.

Despite being 16 places higher than Wales in the world rankings, Iceland struggled to carve out any real chances against Gemma Grainger’s side.

Wales had the better of proceedings throughout, but could not break the deadlock despite chances for Rachel Rowe, Ceri Holland and Jess Fishlock.

The draw means Iceland lead the Pinatar Cup, ahead of Wales on goal difference.

Scotland edged past Philippines to secure their first Pinatar Cup win after a much-improved second half performance.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side led at the break through Lauren Davidson’s deflected effort, but were blunt in attack, having just two shots in the first 45 minutes in Spain.

The introduction of Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir at half-time brought some much needed class, and she teed up fellow substitute Rachel Corsie from a corner to double Scotland’s lead.

Ma Serrano pulled one back for Philippines late on with a free-kick, but Scotland saw out the remainder of the game to keep their hopes of glory alive.

The Scots will now play Wales into their final game of the competition on Tuesday kicking off at 3pm.

Iceland, Wales and Scotland have options to be champions

