



Pinoso CF A increased their lead at the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 following a 1-0 win against fourth placed San Fulgencio on Saturday. Pinoso have 48 points ahead of UE Crevillente FB A on 43 points.

SC Torrevieja CF on 43 points, meet Racing San Miguel on Sunday (Report and photos will be online on Monday at www.theleader.info).

Guardamar Soccer CD top the table in the 2nd Regional Group 16, on 47 points, with Callosa Deportivo CF A second on 43 points following their 2-0 win against Santa Pola CF B. Guardamar Soccer had netted 64 goals going into Sunday’s fixtures, conceding 11.

CF Popular Orihuela sit in fourth spot on 41 points after defeating UD Horadada 3-1.

Sporting Albatera are third in 41 points following their 3-0 away win at San Fulgencio who are in 13th place on 15 points.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 results: Crevillente FB A 2-1 Cox (played 17/2/23). UD Aspe 3-2 Elche Dream CF A. Pinoso CF A 1-0 San Fulgencio A; Algorfa 1-2 Il-Licitana Raval A.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16: Callosa Deportivo CF B 2-0 Santa Pola CF B; CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo 3-1 UD Horadada; San Fulgencio 0-3 Sporting Albatera.

*Argentine left back Iñaki has joined Santa Pola CF from Mutxamel CF. Iñaki is formerly of CFI Alicante and Atletico Benidorm.