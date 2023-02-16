



Medics and support staff operating in the Torrevieja Health Department have accused the Regional Government and, specifically, the Ministry of Health of “mistreating” and “deceiving” these employees for challenging their collective agreement.

The Ministry of Health has challenged the III Torrevieja Salud Collective Agreement that affects more than 1,000 professionals who work in the hospital and health centres, signed by the majority of the Works Council in June 2020, a year and a half before the reversal of the hospital.

An agreement registered and published in mid-September of that year, which has been applied since then in all its terms and conditions, which seeks to guarantee a rate of permanent contracts of 93% of the hospital’s structural workforce, has been challenged by the government department headed by Miguel Mínguez.

A challenge was filed on December 17, 2021, just two days after holding the first meeting with the Negotiating Commission of the new agreement to update working conditions, but not reported until last week, when the complaint had been admitted for processing.

The decision of the Government of Ximo Puig has surprised and caused great discomfort among health professionals, who feel “deceived, belittled and frustrated by the continuous mistreatment to which they are being subjected by the Generalitat Valenciana, with which they once collaborated, trusting his words, for an orderly reversal to take place.

The decision of the Valencian Ministry of Health to challenge the collective agreement occurs in the middle of a health conflict at the national level with the call for mobilisations in many communities to protest the management of public health, as has happened last weekend in Madrid.