



The Guardia Civil has arrested three members of a gang dedicated to the sale of drugs in Torrevieja. The houses from which the detainees operated were illegally occupied and located near an academy for minors. As payment for the drug, they received jewellery and other effects from robberies.

As a result of the information provided by various complainants, the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja began inquiries to verify the existence of an alleged crime of drug trafficking. According to the first indications, the alleged perpetrators operated from a house located in the heart of the urban area of ​​Torrevieja.

The daily traffic and after hours, as well as the unhealthy behaviour of some of the visitors, caused considerable discomfort to the legal residents, many of whom, in despair, considered selling their properties to try to get rid of the problem.

Drug users who came to buy, lacking cash, dedicated themselves to stealing jewellery and other small, high-value items in the surrounding area, with which they paid for the substances.

Once the Guardia Civil agents managed to identify the alleged traffickers, they found out that they also operated in another house located about 500 metres away, where they had another point of sale established.

The second home was in a building next to a training academy where minors received classes. The constant transfer of customers, to buy and consume in the vicinity of the academy, created a risk situation for minors. The investigators found that the busiest hours coincided with the academy’s class schedule.

Once the necessary information was collected, a coordinated group of Guardia Civil departments, including dog handlers, carried out a simultaneous raid of the two houses, which they subsequently searched, arresting the three alleged perpetrators.

In the search of the two houses, officers discovered different types of drugs: heroin, cocaine, marijuana and hashish; in addition to 7,500 euro, hidden in the cushions of a sofa.

A large amount of jewellery and effects have also been seized, all of them from different robberies and that they received as payment for the drug. The seized effects have been returned to their rightful owners.

The detainees are three men aged 28, 38 and 42, of Spanish nationality, who have numerous records for similar crimes. They are accused of a crime against public health, for drug trafficking, another for reception and another for belonging to a criminal organisation.

The Investigating Court number 1 of Torrevieja has ordered the imprisonment of two ringleaders, and has ordered the release with charges pending, for the third of the detainees.