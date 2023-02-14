



The street cleaning department in Orihuela town hall has approved a contract to obtain spare parts and repair dustbins on the Orihuela Costa.

The councillor responsible for the department, Guillermo Cánovas, explained that the contract, which is valid for one year and can be extended to another year, is worth 17,469.37 euro, and will allow the purchase of spare parts for the for Rototank containers that are damaged.

“We have some 550 containers of this type and most of them are in Orihuela Costa, so we are already going to place an order for parts to start repairing those that have a problem as soon as possible,” said Cánovas.