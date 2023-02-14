



The adapted team sport of Powerchair, played in a motorised wheelchair, has been developed in Spain for those with severe physical impairments.

SC Torrevieja Powerchair, with the Department of Sports of Torrevieja City Council, supported by Sllr Diana Box, began with the introduction of Powerchair football in Torrevieja.

A statement from the SC Torrevieja board of directors said:

“We are now determined to make both women’s football and inclusive sport a very relevant part of our Club and the city.

As a result, we have introduced this sport that will establish a new section in our club, the SC Torrevieja Powerchair.

We have worked side by side with the Department of Sports and with the forerunners of POWERCHAIR in Torrevieja, Nacho and David mainly, and we have brought it into our club.

The Department of Sports and Torrevieja City Council, have provided storage and sports practice facilities, without which it would be impossible to establish this new sports discipline.

This new section will also be a pioneer in Vega Baja and, with the help of the Torrevieja Hospital staff, we want to extend the invitation of joining our club to all people who live in the city of Torrevieja and the Vega Baja.

Sportingly, the section began its journey in February, with the participation of several of our players in the ACPFE League Tournament in Alicante, in an exhibition match.

The National championships, especially the Spanish Cup Tournament, will be held in Córdoba in April, with SC Torrevieja Powerchair taking part.

Sport is a source of health, camaraderie and happiness and that is how we want it to be at this club. That is the source from which we are all inspired to start this new adventure.”