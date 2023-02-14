



The regional government has been coordinating an 8-million-euro plan for the installation of 141 ATMs in towns in the Valencian Community that did not have a banking service, thus removing some 73,000 people from so-called “financial exclusion”, who did not have this essential service.

Amongst the areas to benefit is Orihuela, where some of the smaller towns now have cash machines thanks to the agreement reached with CaixaBank, they have installed them in El Mundamiento, La Matanza, El Escorratel, and Barbarossa.

By province, the initiative has benefited more than 13,000 people in Castellón with the installation of 54 ATMs; more than 48,000 in the province of Valencia with the start-up of 65 ATMs, as well as nearly 12,000 people in Alicante, with 22 ATMs.

“This initiative, essential for many populations, has marked a before and after in the fight against depopulation in the Valencian Community. Thanks to the installation of these ATMs, the inhabitants of these municipalities can access basic financial services, something that is essential for anyone,” said Jeannette Rodríguez, general director of the Valencian Anti-Depopulation Agenda (AVANT).