



An exhibition ‘Impressionism/Impress You’ that included the work of Pilar de la Horadada students of the Manu Moya class, was inaugurated by Darío Quesada, culture delegate, and Manu Moya.

“After a year and a half, the return to normality reveals the evolution and development experienced by the works of authors through their various techniques, ranging from charcoal, acrylic, oil and collage.

“They are exhibited under the title “Impressionism/Impress you”, a positive balance, through which a singular beauty is projected,” said Dario Quesada.

The exhibition in the hall of the House of Culture, which has been welcomed by a large number of people, including the mayor and various councillors of the municipal corporation, ends on March 3.