



The water management company, Hidraqua, has organised a series of activities that promote the responsible use of water and environmental sustainability open to all citizens, with a special focus on schoolchildren in the municipalities of Santa Pola and Crevillente. An initiative that, together with the municipalities of both towns, will continue until the next.

Under the purposes of efficiency in all phases of water use and environmental sustainability for the fight against climate change, Hidraqua aims to promote the preservation of natural resources and the natural environment among the population.

Sergio Azorín, Territorial Manager of Alicante Sur in Hidraqua, highlights the importance of carrying out this type of campaign, both for schools and for useful information for all citizens. Likewise, Azorín explains that it is “a set of actions that have the purpose of promoting knowledge about the responsible use of water through collaboration with schools and making them known to neighbours of the towns.” Campaigns that aim to optimise its consumption and guarantee the sustainability of this resource, as well as care for the environment, adds the manager of Hidraqua in South Alicante.

The Plaza del Castillo de Santa Pola hosted more than 160 first-year primary schoolchildren in a presentation day that kicked off the campaign for the Responsible Use of Water in Santa Pola. An act that will be replicated next week with an expected attendance of 100 more schoolchildren.

This initiative also encompasses the entire municipality of Santa Pola, including different recommendations for the responsible use of water in daily tasks.

In order to raise awareness about the need to take care of the environment, Hidraqua participated in the activities scheduled in the ‘UrbanFest’ mural contest in Crevillente. A morning full of urban culture that took place between workshops to raise awareness about caring for the environment and ten walls spread throughout the Ronda Sur park, where young people from the municipality captured their works. An attractive and awareness-raising space with the environment for families and the general population that will be repeated this week.