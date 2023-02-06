



SC Torrevieja CF jumped back to the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Sunday after taking a point in the away derby clash 1-1 draw against arch rivals CD Montesinos.

Torry took the lead following an assist by Omar on the left flank, who dribbled past a couple of players, crossing the ball to Hucha, who netted on 17 minutes to lead 1-0.

In what was an intense game Torry were reduced to 10 men, that saw Monte pressing the visitors goal searching for an equaliser.

Monte, who also had a player sent off following two yellow cards, levelled when Adrian Girona headed home following a corner, to take a well earned point in front of an appreciative crowd at the Municipal Stadium.

Teams: CD Montesinos (squad): Sergio, Ivan, Carrasco, Oussama, Poyatos, Pato, Fernando, Valentin, Arturo, Pamies, Manu, Dani Saiz, Kevin, Sawyer, Girona, Borja, Vicente, Gocu.

SC Torrevieja CF (starting 11). Chris, Ramiro, Lukitas, Hèctor, Campillo, Cristian, Manu Amores, Omar, Gonzalo, Luis Carlos, Hucha.

Caption: SC Torrevieja CF: League leaders.

Caption: Monte: Point in derby clash against Torry.