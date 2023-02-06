



The Pink Ladies Event at Zenia Boulevard was a great success and we raised a total of €1035 on the day.

The money was raised from donations from the good people of the Orihuela Costa who once again showed their support for Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers.

There was live entertainment throughout the day provided by Simon Jackson MBE, Leroy Morales, Stevie Spitt, Mother and son duo Project Duo, Margaret Macdonald and the day was closed with a performance by The Raquel Peña Flamenco Dancers. A special thanks to Alfie G who hosted the whole day from 10.30 till 16.30hrs

A minutes silence was held at 15.00hrs where a large number of the public joined hands and respected the silence held in honour of all those who lost their fight to cancer.

The total amount raised will be passed on to the AACC to help in the fight against this heinous disease.

A big thank you to the Management of the Boulevard for all their help and support once again.

Maria Wilson