



The New Year got off to a good start for the Torrevieja branch of the U3A.

The first full meeting of the association featured the Groups Fair for the first time in its new spot. It was held on 30th January instead of its customary date in October and proved to be very successful as more than 265 people attended.

The Membership table was kept extremely busy with people renewing their membership or non-members wishing to join up before they visited the Group tables which were also kept busy experiencing a lot of interest in their activities and signing up a large number of new participants.

Later in the morning The Costa Blanca Morris dancers, who are also affiliated to the Torrevieja U3A, gave a demonstration of a selection of dances that was warmly appreciated by the audience.

For further details about the association, simply visit our website torrevieja u3a.org where information about all aspects of the association can be found including how to download an application form to enable you to join.

Barry Weston