



The Andalucía Government Delegate and the Sustainability Delegate visit the Town Hall and highlight the importance of the approval of the Law to Promote the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalucía.

The Junta de Andalucía Government Delegate in Almería, Aránzazu Martín, and the Delegate for Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy, Manuel de la Torre, visited Mojácar Council for a work meeting with the mayor of the locality, Rosa Mª García Cano, after submitting to the local authority the Strategic Environmental Declaration (DEA) for the Urban Planning Plan. As the delegate explained, “this is one of the most notable and necessary procedures for the approval of the PGOU, vital for the development of this municipality.” Martín stressed that “thanks to the approval of the Law to Promote the Sustainability of the Territory of Andalucía (LISTA), around 50 Almería local councils will be able to update their respective Urban Planning Plans.”

Marín explained that “the DEA is configured as a basic document in order that the Local Council can finalise its PGOU in the near future.” On this matter, the delegate gave an assurance that “with the LISTA the procedures of the different local authorities will be streamlined because all the regulations on urban planning are established in one single law which will allow the local councils to take on their land development challenges within a single regulatory framework.” The delegate also alluded to the fact that the new law approved at the end of last year stemmed from the consensus with social and economic agents, with the local councils, with the State General Administration itself.

For her part, the Mojácar Mayor expressed her gratitude for “the enormous amount of work carried out by the Andalucía Government with the DEA through the Sustainability Delegation because the approval of the PGOU will put an end to more than 35 years of waiting by the Local Council.” Rosa Mª García Cano gave assurances that “for Mojácar, it is a priority to carry out the new General Plan, which will mean a fundamental advance for the growth of the municipality.”

During the meeting held in the Town Hall, the importance of the different actions which the Junta de Andalucía is carrying out in the locality was highlighted, such as the new health centre, which is currently under construction, with an investment of 3.4 million euros, the environmental restoration of the River Aguas with a six million budget, already underway, as well as the grouping of waste and the Mojácar EDAR wastewater treatment plant, which has an expense entry of 23.7 million euros.

Also in terms of Development, standing out are the work on the last stretch of the Mojácar bypass, valued at 5.3 million euros, the remodelling of the intersection of the A-370 with the A-1203, with a budget of 2.6 million euros, and the bus interchange in the Avenida de Andalucía, also currently underway, with an investment of 686,300 euros from the Regional Ministry of Development, Organisation of the Territory and Housing.