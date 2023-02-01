



MABS is now based at CALLE ROMA 2, SAN JAVIER, 30730 (Tel No. 968 191 300). We will be stocking more furniture such as sofas, dining tables and beds. There will be more electrical equipment and lots of bric-a-brac, clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery etc.

MABS was formed on 7 June 1999 by five ladies from the Javea/Marina Alta area of Spain who had all experienced and beaten breast cancer. The group name, MABS, stands for Marina Alta Breast Cancer Support.

When MABS was first established there was little, if any, information available for anyone who had been diagnosed with breast cancer or the treatment they could expect to receive here in Spain, and there was absolutely no support available to foreigners who had received the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer.

It was clear that there was a need for a support group that could support everyone regardless of the form of cancer they were fighting. At this time, the group name was changed to indicate cancer support for anyone, regardless of their nationality or religion and MABS CANCER SUPPORT GROUP was born.

Late 2017 we became MABS Cancer Support Fundación. This was a significant step up from the previous status and it recognises that we have become a highly important support organisation in Spain. This new status allows us to have assets and made it possible for us to purchase a property in Campasol which was adapted into our Respite Home in Spring 2018.

Although MABS is a registered charity, it does not receive any local or government funding and all the work undertaken is paid for from our shops, fundraising efforts and donations. A vast sum of money has been spent on medical equipment. MABS can provide wheelchairs, hospital beds, ripple mattresses, walking aids, bathing equipment, toilet aids etc. If we do not have something that is required, we will look at sourcing it. We can also help with Drivers and Translators for hospital appointments etc.

If you, or someone you know, has been diagnosed with cancer and in need of support, come into our Centre/Shop and register.

If you have spare time, we would be grateful of more volunteers. We need van drivers, shop volunteers, stock sorters, admin staff and patient drivers.

MABS in Costa Calida work in 3 areas; San Javier, Mazarron/Totana and Calasparra.

Our name may have changed over the years but our mission remains the same

to care, comfort and counsel people affected by cancer.