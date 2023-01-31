



An appeal has gone out for the adoption of a cat and dog following the sad and tragic circumstances of their owner.

Beth Jane Thomas from Torrevieja Cat Adoption said: “This lovely little cat and dog have come to the shelter under very sad and tragic circumstances.

“Unfortunately their owner passed away, and for four days they were with her, until she was found. Obviously this was a very traumatic situation for them.

“In order not to upset them further we would really like to find a foster home where they could be kept together.

“They are both very friendly, the little dog is happy to be picked up, and is fine on a lead going for a walk.

“Is there anyone that could have both for a while, until legalities are sorted, as being separated and in the shelter is only adding to their trauma and sadness.”