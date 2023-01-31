



In an event covering Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as part of the recognition of Arbor Day, 600 students in Torrevieja were involved in the planting of 800 plants.

The Councillor for the Environment in Torrevieja, Antonio Vidal, together with the Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, the director-conservator of the Lagunas de La Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park, Francisco Martínez, and the deputy manager of AGAMED, Gemma Cruz, announced details of the event earlier this week.

More than 600 schoolchildren from 14 educational centres have received different informative talks by Natural Park educators to publicise the importance of ecological regeneration and the planting criteria used during both days.

In total, they will plant 800 plants in 2.5 hectares of the Natural Park with native species such as kermes oak, mastic, tamarisk, lavender, juniper, blackthorn, fan palm, santolina, Aleppo pine, buckthorn, rosemary and carob.

Previously, Agamed has prepared and adapted the planting space, located in the upper area of ​​the Natural Park, as well as the relief irrigation and protectors for the plants.

Arbor Day is a secular day of observance in which individuals and groups are encouraged to plant trees. Though usually observed in the spring, the date varies, depending on climate and suitable planting season.

The Leroy Merlin chain of DIY stores has also been involved in the event, providing the tools for the students to use.