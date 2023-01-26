



Rossmann, the leading German giant in the drugstore sector in Europe, is expanding its network of stores in the province of Alicante, opening two new stores in Rojales, specifically in the new retail centre on the outskirts of Quesada between Lidl and Masymas, and another store in Torrevieja.

The wide variety of the assortment is one of Rossmann’s hallmarks. Drugstore, perfumery, cosmetics, personal hygiene, baby items, are some of the categories that the German chain offers its customers. To this is added a wide range of BIO products, sports nutrition, parapharmacy and food, among others.

On Friday, February 3 from 9:00 a.m. the establishment opens its doors in Ciudad Quesada, in a newly built premises. For the opening week, Rossmann has prepared attractive welcome offers and significant discounts with which it reaffirms its commitment to savings. Customers will enjoy a 10% discount on the entire assortment and an additional 20% on all make-up, a category where Rossmann combines the best brands on the market with its own range of decorative cosmetics.

On the same retail block in Quesada, Pepco will also be opening their doors a few days later. Pepco is part of the same group as Dealz, namely the Poundland empire, and offers a wide range of discounted items, many of which are from the UK.

The first Pepco stores were established in Poland in 2004, and they now boast over 2,900 in Europe. It is the large scale of their operation that they attribute to the low prices they can offer in store.