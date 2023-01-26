



Masymas supermarkets, run by the Valencian distributor Juan Fornés Fornés, SA, has already extended its online sales facility to more than 70 towns in Alicante, Castellón, Valencia and Murcia.

It was only a year ago that the retailer started offering the option for online grocery sales, and given how well received the initiative has been, they plan to expand the service further, with online sales also covering neighbouring towns to those in which the supermarkets are located.

On their online store, https://tienda.masymas.com/es, there are nearly 8,000 references, a wide offer that includes fresh products -whether cut or on a tray- for which “the same quality and freshness as in their physical stores” is guaranteed.

The Masymas online sale offers discounts on an outstanding list of common products in the shopping cart. Customers also accumulate 1% of the purchase for future operations. And among other facilities, the chain facilitates the delivery of the purchase at the most appropriate time for the customer.

“We already have a significant percentage of loyal customers who buy on a recurring basis in our online store. It is a path in which we intend to continue advancing with improvements to make purchasing easier and faster every time”, explains Noelia Fornés, Marketing Director.

The Masymas online store is already available for their Quesada, Guardamar and San Migueal stores (where, incidentally, you can also pick up The Leader newspaper), but not yet in Torrevieja. Submitting your post code online will tell you if your area is available.