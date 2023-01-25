



Zenia Boulevard has been awarded with the “Q for Tourism Quality” by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE).

The “Q for Tourism Quality” is a quality seal that recognises tourist venues that meet high standards in service, facilities and customer service. At Zenia Boulevard, visitors are assured of a unique and superior quality shopping and entertainment experience which the centre provides with it’s more than 150 stores, including international and local brands, as well as the wide variety of restaurants and bars where visitors can enjoy a meal or a drink while enjoying the atmosphere of the shopping centre.

There is also a customer service facility, a left luggage service and, if course, a free transportation service from many points in the surrounding area.

In addition, at Zenia Boulevard the staff are committed to sustainability and environmental protection, which is why they have implemented measures to reduce the environmental impact and promote sustainable practices in the shopping centre.

“For the Zenia Boulevard team, it is a real pride to be the first shopping centre certified with the ‘S for Tourism Sustainability’ and only the second centre recognised with the ‘Q for Tourism Quality’.

These distinctions are the result of the work in search of excellence that the centre’s team has been carrying out since its opening, together with their constant commitment to the environment, active listening to visitors, the wide range of services and activities, and the continuous improvement in terms of sustainability”, says the director of Zenia Boulevard, Cristina Ros.

If you are looking for a quality tourist destination on the Costa Blanca, look no further than Zenia Boulevard where you will receive a unique shopping and entertainment experience, with a wide variety of high-quality stores and services, all with a commitment to sustainability.

The staff are waiting for you, to give you an unforgettable experience.