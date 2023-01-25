



Figures released this week by the Official College of Quantity Surveyors, Technical Architects and Building Engineers of Alicante (Coaatiea) shows that 2022 ended positively for the property sector in the province, with 5,768 new build constructions started, 2.7% more than the previous year.

In fact, in the last quarter of 2022, 1,651 home construction projects began, the “highest figure that has been reached in a quarter since the beginning of the pandemic”, according to their report.

According to the President of Coatiea, the almost unbelievably named Carlos Casas, this growth has been achieved despite the fact that “a change in trend in the recovery of the sector was feared, since until the last quarter of 2022, the figures were lower than 2021”.

The Vega Baja is once again leading the way, ending 2022 with 44% growth, 2,232 homes, compared to 1,547 in 2021. In the last quarter of the year, the increase was 36% higher than quarter three, and 70% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021.

The city of Alicante is leading the way with 881 properties, although that is a decline of 14%. Orihuela is in second place with 676, Pilar de la Horadada is third with 324, followed, in order, by Denia, Guardamar del Segura, Torrevieja, Elche, Santa Pola, Villayoyosa, and then Rojales.