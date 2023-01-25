



The XXIII edition of the Orihuela Medieval Market will take over the streets of the historic city on February 3, 4 and 5, 2023.

The Councillor for Festivities in Orihuela, Antonio Sánchez, has presented the programming of “Orihuela Medieval” together with the president of the Association of Moors and Christians “Santas Justa y Rufina”, Manuel Ortuño. “Finally, after three editions suspended due to the pandemic, the medieval market returns to the streets of Orihuela”, said Antonio Sánchez, who has indicated that the fair will occupy the route that goes from the Puerta de la Olma to the plaza de Santiago.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and that it will be made up of 300 craft and food stalls and more than 20 craft workshops, some of which are participatory.

In addition, five areas of attractions and activities for children will be installed in plazas de la salud, Carmen, Salvador, Santa Lucía and Rincón Hernandiano, where 25 music, theatre and entertainment companies will take part, along with 6 historical recreation companies.

The Plaza de Santiago will host falconry exhibitions and the Rincón Hernandiano, the cavalry tournaments. There will be stalls for camels and donkeys and the plaza Ramón Sijé there will be the setting for large-scale shows.

The inauguration of the medieval market will take place at 12 noon on February 3 with a parade of the Municipal Corporation and the festive charges that will leave from the Puerta de la Olma and will reach the Town Hall.

On Saturday, there will be a parade with the same route and at the end the Armengola will pronounce its traditional proclamation from the balcony of the Town Hall.