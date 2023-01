Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón has praised the city as having one of the best carnivals in Spain that was on show at FITUR 2023.

“Torrevieja Carnival filled the central square of Callao to Puerta del Sol with colour and magic, with hundreds of people admiring this great show.

“I want to congratulate all that, despite the cold, have put Torrevieja at the top, showing that we have one of the best carnivals in Spain,” said Mayor Dolòn.