Redován has expanded it’s cemetery with the addition of 12 new niches and the first 32 columbariums (a structure for funerary urns, holding cremated remains).

The Councillor for Public Services, Ramón López, explained that “there were many people who had asked for the installation of columbariums, which we have now done at a cost of 6,000 euro.”

This is the second recent upgrade to the cemetery following improvements and landscaping of the main access to the cemetery and the flower beds.