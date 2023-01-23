



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the councillor for Parks and Gardens, Antonio Vidal, and the councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund, were accompanied by the managers of the contractor URDECON, Enrique Fernández and the construction manager, Eva Fernández, when they announced the start of landscaping and management works of La Siesta Park. The launch was also attended by international residents from the United Kingdom, Belgium and France.

The park, covering an area of 44,000 square meters, will become the most complete in Torrevieja, generating a large multi-sporting area.

Among the activities planned there will be three paddle tennis courts, as well as a large Pump Track for skateboards and BMX bikes, much in demand by youngsters, with three well-differentiated areas: Advanced Pump Track, Medium Level Pump Track and Children’s Pump Track.

There will be green and landscaped areas for those who enjoy walking, picnic areas and an amphitheatre with steps for theatrical activities.

The Park will also have an Agility area for dogs and a large central area that divides the park with two circular squares, skating circuits, children’s games, bio-healthy areas, skating rink, hockey, football, basketball and futsal rink, petanque courts, calisthenics area and a bike lane.

Following the news about the Parque de la Siesta project, Sandra Robson said: “It sounds wonderful. I hope it is maintained properly. “The green spaces are lovely, if cared for. Will there be sitting areas? It will certainly improve the look of the entrance to the area.”

Patricia Clarkson said: “We need shops – and more eateries. For the number of houses, the place is too quiet.

“It could be turned into a fabulous urbanisation, especially for us non-drivers.”

Anita Moss said: “I agree, I don’t drive and I’m moving to the area – I feel, I think I’ve made the wrong decision.

“I will feel isolated – but hopefully there will be something good going on there.”