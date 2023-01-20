



As times change and certain norms fade into the distance behind a technological foreground, others emerge and advance. For example, the television industry still gets people watching shows, but does so more now with the help of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.

With everything advancing at such alarming rates, it’s hard to keep up with what the next big change might be, but we have a few predictions. In particular, for one of online casino’s biggest and fastest growing games: slots. Here is a breakdown of a few of the biggest changes set to hit this fast-growing sector and the effects on slots.

Social Strengthening

One of the biggest strengths of online casinos is the gathering power they have. Being able to round up so many people in one place is quite the feat, but since the advent of online casinos, that aspect has somewhat gone to the wayside. However, online slots, with all of their aesthetic and bonus options naturally bring in an even bigger mix of people. Megaways, grid slots, and Hollywood slots are just a few slot types that pull a huge crowd of people.

If you offer a voice chat option, they could emulate the classic physical casino feeling of just sitting down for a few slot pulls. This could also go beyond single games and there could be whole lobbies of voice chat players. If offered alongside a solo function where people can remain by themselves, this would enhance the slots experience and would allow friend groups to play together.

Reality Enhancers

One major strength of online slots has always been their ability to draw players into the action. They achieve this by using intriguing themes, catchy music, and flashy visuals. The only way you could improve upon that would be to make everything more immersive. But how do you do that?

Luckily, with the advent of virtual reality, slots could take the next step in immersion that could up players’ enjoyment exponentially. Although not everyone is as optimistic about VR as us, we think the chance for growth in slots is there. Titles featured in outer space could put players in the universe surrounded by planets and stars. Titles based on mythology could bring characters to life right before your eyes. They could do all of this while still offering the same core content.

Gamechangers

The slots concept is quite adaptable. Since their inception, they’ve gone through an impressive number of changes, and they’re not quite done. With virtual reality promising a full 360-degree view of the title you’re enjoying, it could be possible to have combined slots where players choose two games and fuse them together. When mashed together, the visuals could change completely and have each side interacting with each other.

Small developments like this are almost guaranteed with how much potential current and future technologies have to change slots. We’ll be there to say “I told you so” when some of the first big changes take place.