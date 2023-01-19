



The Usca and CC.OO. unions, which represent Air Traffic Controllers in privatised control towers, have called a five-day strike between January and February, “before the failure of the negotiations” of the collective agreement.

The strikes will take place on Monday 30 January, and February 6, 13, 20 and 27 in the control towers of A Coruña, Alicante-Elche, Castellón, Cuatro Vientos, El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Lleida, Murcia, Sabadell, Seville, Valencia and Vigo.

The unions have lamented the attitude of the employers’ association Saerco, which, they have assured, is “opposed to reaching any type of agreement, which has hindered the proposals” made from the outset.

They explained that “significant points in common” have been reached with the employers’ association FerroNats without it having been possible to attract Saerco to consensus, without which the negotiation cannot be carried out successfully and the signing of the new agreement completed.

They have criticised that the system “cannot work based on the efforts of a fatigued workforce and with constant cuts” of rights consolidated in the past.