



The municipality of Los Alcázares received the SICTED tourism recognition award this week as a novel destination that recognises its touristic qualities, thanks to the seven quality beaches this year, the Los Alcázares tourist office and the Los Narejos Tourist Information Point.

The Secretary of State for Tourism, together with the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), have presented the award at the FITUR tourism conference, that was collected by the Councillor for Tourism of Los Alcázares, Mª José Díaz Aragón, accompanied by the Mayor of the municipality Mario Pérez Cervera.

“It is an honour for our municipality to receive this diploma that recognises the tourism management of Los Alcázares and that values ​​​​the work and effort made by professionals, institutions and companies to improve day by day”, underlines the Councillor for Tourism, Mª Jose Diaz Aragón.

The delivery of the XIII SICTED Awards for Tourism Quality took place this Thursday at the Madrid International Tourism Fair, FITUR, which was attended by the mayor of Los Alcázares to present the clear and determined commitment made by the Council to promote a sector of great importance for the municipality: sports tourism.

The municipality of Los Alcázares plans to obtain more recognition in the future, since different businesses in the municipality have shown their individual commitment to apply and adhere to the SICTED program (Comprehensive System of Spanish Tourist Quality in Destinations).