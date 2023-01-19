



Everyone´s favourite Swedish furniture store, Ikea, has opened a new shop in Zenia Boulevard.

However, before you get too excited, it´s not a full-on superstore like they have in Murcia, but rather a collection point for orders.

It does potentially make life a little easier though, as you can buy online and pick up your purchases at the pick-up point, IKEA Zenia Boulevard.

The pick-up point is located next to Casinos Mediterraneo and it is best to park in the park outside the area of ​​Norauto and Casinos Mediterraneo car parks, rather than underground.

The pick-up point compliments the design store which is operating at the Boulevard.

To encourage you to use the new service, for a limited time, using the Ikea pick-up point can also see you entered into a raffle for a 100 euro gift card.