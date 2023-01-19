Everyone´s favourite Swedish furniture store, Ikea, has opened a new shop in Zenia Boulevard.
However, before you get too excited, it´s not a full-on superstore like they have in Murcia, but rather a collection point for orders.
It does potentially make life a little easier though, as you can buy online and pick up your purchases at the pick-up point, IKEA Zenia Boulevard.
The pick-up point is located next to Casinos Mediterraneo and it is best to park in the park outside the area of Norauto and Casinos Mediterraneo car parks, rather than underground.
The pick-up point compliments the design store which is operating at the Boulevard.
To encourage you to use the new service, for a limited time, using the Ikea pick-up point can also see you entered into a raffle for a 100 euro gift card.