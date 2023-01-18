



The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a 45-year -old woman who died instantly after falling from a fourth floor apartment in Pilar de la Horadada. The tragedy occurred on Calle Alquerías del Niño Perdido, very close to Calle Mayor, in the centre of the town.

The health services and Local Police were notified just after midnight on Tuesday. A primary care doctor attended the scene but found that the woman was already dead on his arrival.

The woman was of Ukrainian origin and was in the apartment at the time with her 19-year-old son.

Officers continue to investigate the events leading up to the woman’s death which at this stage say currently points to her suicide.