



In an extraordinary plenary session held this week, Mari Carmen Moreno Gómez took office as PSOE councillor, replacing Patricia Menarguez, who resigned at the end of 2022.

Mari Carmen Moreno assumes the competencies in Social Welfare, Rural Development, Equality and LGTBI.

Moreno declared that she was facing the challenge “with great joy and enthusiasm, and to continue the work that my colleagues have done so well. Now it’s time to work on the time that lies ahead, continuing the projects that were underway and if we can expand with any new ones, we will do so”.

For her part, the Mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, has indicated that “it was important to have all the councillors” recalling that “she was already part of the municipal corporation and I am proud to finish this legislature at her side”.