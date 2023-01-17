



More than 400 people walked alongside the Virgen de la Fuensanta de Rebate, together with the mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, and several councillors, who distributed medals of the patron saint, the work of the sculptor Sánchez Lozano.

The procession was followed by the Huapango brass band, as they moved through the village, ending with a song dedicated to the Virgin written and sung by Pilar López, sung by herself, along with several women, in front of the small church.

Following a short presentation by Darío Quesada, delegate of culture, everyone was presented with a copy of the book “Rebate; 500 years history (1522-2022)” published by the Pilar de la Horadada Council. Its author, María García Samper, gave a brief history of Rebate, which was once the nerve centre of the area, for several centuries providing services to the population.

The mayor and the delegate for culture also handed out forty-one awards to all those who had provided information to the author of the book, with the mayor concluding by thanking the author and all the collaborators, highlighting in particular the Van Iseghem Van Heden family, owners of Rebate, for their involvement and contribution to the project, without which it would not have been possible.

As the council continues to catalogue the history of the town and it’s surrounds it has already begun planning for an account of Torre de la Horadada, but before that, on February 5 a presentation is planned on the history of Campoverde pine forest.