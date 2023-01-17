



The company that has acquired most of the land in the urban macroplan SUS-A Los Invernaderos de San Miguel de Salinas, adjacent to the ring road, and now wants to move ahead with its development, plans to market 2,000 apartments of up to seven floors.

It has already started the process of cleaning the area up, pruning bushes and trees, cleaning and reconditioning the area, that has been abandoned since the bankruptcy of a previous developer in 2009.

The new developer plans to build 2,000 properties with an investment of 5 million that he is confident will rescue the earlier plan.

Most of the land, on 700,000 square meters and with the capacity to build 2,000 homes, will feature striking architecture that contrasts with the characteristics of the surrounding town centre, reminiscent of the length of a cruise ship.

In an urban development totally alien to the type of tourist construction that has proliferated in the residential and isolated urbanizations of San Miguel for thirty years, in which almost all the houses are chalets or semi-detached houses of one and two floors, the development will change the appearance of the municipality forever, a town that has grown as a second line tourist centre close to Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja .

The homes provided for maximum occupancy will represent the equivalent of 75%% of the current population of San Miguel de Salinas, adding around 5,000 new residents to the current 6,600. However, sources from the company that owns the land and construction company, which in turn owns more than 80% of the sector, has said that the project must still be approved by the plenary session of the City Council, a legal requirement for which they have already submitted all the documentation.

Once the “rescue” plan, with the process of executing the debts left by the previous developer, is approved, it will then be subject to a period of public exhibition of 45 days.