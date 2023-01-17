



Spain based snooker legend and commentator John Virgo who is set to exit the BBCs commentary team this year has been praised by Judd Trump, following criticism during a BBC Masters snooker commentary.

Former world champion Trump has been critical of the commentary by BBC’s snooker commentators, citing a ‘lack of homework’ during the 2023 Masters at Alexandra Palace in January.

Trump feels a number of commentators do not keep up-to-date with events outside of the main competitions, and therefore are unable to offer an in-depth insight to the channel’s viewers.

“It’s just disappointing when some people at the BBC don’t do their homework, they don’t know what’s going on,” Trump told Snooker Scene magazine.

“You don’t get that in any other sport. Everyone in golf, tennis, the people know every single thing that’s been going on all year.

“I just feel that people need to try harder, work at it, be a little bit less selfish and do a bit more homework to try and build the game up,” he said.

However, Trump praised snooker legend John Virgo, who will be replaced at the end of this season after over 30 years with the BBC.

“He gets everything across, his voice, it’s amazing, it can’t be taught, you’ve either got it or you haven’t, and he has something special,” Trump said.

Virgo confirmed last year that he and snooker star Dennis Taylor would leave the BBC commentary team following the World Championship later this year.

“I understand that when you get over a certain age they want to try something different,” said Virgo.

Virgo, who attended former Villamartin resident Willie Thorne’s funeral in Orihuela two years ago said: “I wouldn’t have been like this 30 years ago, I would have been fighting my corner.”

Veteran Virgo, who celebrates his 77th birthday on March 4, said: “I’ve realised, and it’s taken me a long time to do so, not to get caught up in something you have no control of. I can’t have any bad feelings.”

During the 2020 World Championship Virgo was absent, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in place, of 14 days isolation when travelling to the UK from Spain.

Virgo, at long time friend of Thorne who died from septic shock during chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia in Torrevieja Hospital, said: “I’m not going to go round on my hands and knees begging for a job. I’m past that.

“So I’ll just get on with what I’m doing, enjoy it and treasure every moment.”