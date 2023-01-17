How to Get a Job in Business Aviation





A steward or stewardess is responsible for the safety and comfort of all the passengers on an aircraft. They aren’t just there to make the aircraft look presentable. A flight attendant is trained enough to save a person’s life in emergency situations.

Getting a job in business aviation is tricky. Even if you aren’t flying that plane, you are responsible for the comfort of hundreds of passengers. You must always keep your cool and contain natural emotions as you try to put the comfort of others before you.

If you want to be a steward or stewardess, know that you will be required to spend most of your time working on the plane, in the air.

You must be comfortable enough in the air to provide comfort in cases of turbulence or worse.

You must be a good organizer to prepare the aircraft for liftoff.

You must have good attention to detail as you are required to convey safety instructions and cater to the requests of multiple passengers at once.

You must also be quick on your feet in case of an emergency.

You must be a people person as you must greet people and constantly maintain a smile.

Finally, you must always maintain a clean and put-together appearance.

Think you can do it? Keep reading!

Why Get a Job in Business Aviation

If you want to get a job in business aviation, you must understand the cons before you go on to the pros. This way, if you are uncomfortable with anything, you can quickly tick it off the list;

A steward or stewardess is required to remain on a plane throughout their jobs. In fact, most of the jobs entail climbing aboard a massive ship that will travel through the skies and shake horribly at times!

You must understand that customer service is a major part of your job. With customers comes negative feedback, and you are required to react positively.

Like all jobs, business aviation comes with its own set of stressors. You must always be quick on your feet, such as in the case of emergencies.

You may be spending some days or nights away from the comfort of your home, so you need to get used to hotels.

You must always be available for a schedule change. As a flight attendant, you might not get a warning before your flight changes schedules, and you must rush to the airport.

You might not be able to get a good night’s rest most days as most flights tend to fly in the middle of the night.

However, there are many advantages to getting a job in business aviation. And if you are determined to become a steward or stewardess, here’s why you should stick to it;

A flight attendant gets to travel all around the world. They can be in multiple locations in one day and get to stay at hotels or travel the city before they go back to their hometown. If you are someone who likes the idea of exploring different locations around the world and witnessing culture, this is a great career for you.

Business aviation jobs don’t require a lot of qualifications and degrees. You can receive quick training and enter the field if you meet a few basic requirements.

Different aircraft have varying rules, but flight attendants do get quite a few leaves during the month. Sure, you might not be able to get the weekends off since flights take off all the time. But you can avail of 8-10 paid days off a month! That’s more than an average worker will ever get!

You also get to work a lot less than most office-goers. Sure, the job is trickier and more stressful, but if you count the hours, you don’t have to spend as much time as the regular worker.

It is easy to progress in your career if you are a flight attendant. You can target some of the highest-paying airlines and receive monthly promotions or appraisals that eventually raise your salary. You can start off with 1,500 to 2,000 euros on average and make it up to 3,000 euros in a year. Moreover, helping out in the difficult sections of a plane can also get you a higher salary.

How to Get a Job in Business Aviation

To get a job in business aviation, you don’t have to get a fancy degree or spend years honing a skill. Depending on the aircraft company, your requirements may change, but some basic requirements stay the same.

You must be of legal age at the time of joining.

You must have a 212 cm arm reach when you stand on your tiptoes (must reach the overhead compartments).

You must also have a healthy BMI.

You must have graduated high school.

You must be fluent in English (more linguistic requirements can present themselves at the time of application).

You must look presentable (not have an outrageous haircut or visible tattoos that can’t be hidden).

You must be a people person (you need to maintain a smile and converse comfortably).

Final Thoughts

If you want a career in business aviation, consider applying as a steward or stewardess on a private jet. Kull Jet provides an easy training and application process to fresh graduates who want to start their careers in business aviation. Take that first step and apply today!