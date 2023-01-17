



Torrevieja U3A has changed the date of its Annual Groups Fair which invites non-members to come along to the meeting to find out more about what the association has to offer its membership whilst allowing new members a full years membership upon joining up.

The Groups Fair will be held on the new date of January 30th in the CMO building in Torrevieja (adjacent to the Habaneras shopping centre and behind Carrefour). The meeting will start on 11.00. Everybody is welcome to come along and meet the Group Leaders, join the association, etc.

More information on the activities and anything else that you may need to know can be found on our torreviejai3a.org website

Barry Weston