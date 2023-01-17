



Three years after its destruction in the 2019 DANA storm, the Provincial Coastal Service is building a staircase that will once again provide access to Rocamar Beach through La Calle Levante de Pilar de la Horadada, located in the north of the municipality.

The investment amounts to 113,862.55 euros. The works are expected to be completed shortly by the Provincial Coastal Service in Alicante of the Ministry for Ecological Transition through the TRAGSA Group

Due to the storms back in September 2019, the only access to Rocamar beach was destroyed. Currently, Rocamar beach does not have public access, so there is no public access to the sea.

Costas state that the most viable method of providing access from the constructive point of view will be via a public staircase” , which will connect with the nearby private staircase, located in front of Calle Rocamar nº 44, which has been made available voluntarily by local residents.