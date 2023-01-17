



Quote: ‘Because of Brexit, UK travellers will have to pay a visa waiver to enter 30 European nations – including Spain’

Travellers on Jet2, Ryanair, easyJet and Tui flights will have to pay extra to enter Europe before the end of 2023.

A new electronic travel permit has been introduced to improve security and enforce the borders of the Schengen zone.

The new document will be needed for UK nationals to enter many European nations by the end of 2023.

Because of Brexit, UK travellers will need to pay for the visa waiver to enter 30 European nations – including Spain – France, Portugal, Greece and Germany.

The waiver is expected to be valid for three years and allow unlimited entries into the EU. Travellers from the EU will also need to complete an online application form to obtain their ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System).

The application form should not take longer than 10 minutes to complete, costing applicants €7 (£6.20).

Applications will take up to four days to be processed, but the European Union claims it could take just a few minutes. In order to get one, you will need to have your travel document: a passport, and payment card at hand when applying.

You will receive a confirmation email, which will include your unique ETIAS application number.