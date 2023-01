Artist Manuel Sola Pérez has captured the character of the Old Orihuela Town Hall in a watercolour painting.

Central to the painting is the clock, always an important element in local events, and of especial importance in Orihuela for many centuries.

At midnight pn 31 December, the clock with its chimes announced the beginning of a New Year, 2023. Let’s hope they are chimes of glory, of hope, of peace and of progress.