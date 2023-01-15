



The two Orihuela Costa Infant and Primary schools “Los Dolses” and “Playas de Orihuela” have no more capacity to take on new students, largely arising from the ongoing influx of Ukraine and Russian families so, just prior to Christmas, the Conselleria de Educación ordered the construction of Orihuela School Number 20.

It will be the third Infant and Primary school in Orihuela Costa and will open in September, later this year. However, because of the urgency, the school will be constructed prefabricated form with a capacity for around 400 pupils.

The building will be erected on the former plot of the CEIP Playas de Orihuela, which was also a prefabricated construction, used by children for over 16 years, on Calle Níspero, next to Avenida de las Brisas.

However a new brick built school will follow in due course, understood to have already been budgeted for although specific details are not known, apart from the fact that it will be constructed on a municipal plot in Dehesa de Campoamor, in the inland area of the coast.