



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 1,282 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update on Thursday, January 5. The new cases by provinces are 160 in Castellón (195,557 in total), 467 in Alicante (534,618 in total) and 655 in Valencia (851,723 in total).

Of these, 747 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 97 are from Castellón, 288 from Alicante and 362 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 285 people admitted with coronavirus, 22 of them in the ICU: 38 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the ICU; 108 in the province of Alicante, an increase over the 97 of last week, 6 of them in the ICU, and 139 in the province of Valencia, 13 in the ICU.

22 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a death date during the month of January 2023, except two in December 2022. They are 7 women between 76 and 97 years old, and 15 men between 55 and 98 years. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,325: 1,240 registered in the province of Castellón, 3,922 in Alicante, which is an increase of 12 this week, and the highest death toll since the peak of the pandemic, and 5,163 in Valencia.